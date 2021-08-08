You can get a Michael Kors purse for up to 70% off during this massive summer sale

Get a Michael Kors purse for 70% off during the Michael Kors summer sale.

Style-savvy shoppers know that the perfect handbag is both stylish and functional. If your go-to handbag is looking a little worse for wear these days (no judgment from us!), you’ll be pleased to know that right now, you can get a Michael Kors purse for as low as $65 as part of the brand’s epic Summer Lovin’ sale.

Running through Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 am EDT, the sale serves up markdowns of up to 70% on already-discounted items—including an incredible combo promotion that allows you to get totes and crossbody bag bundles for just $199. There are so many options up for grabs here but don’t worry, because we’ve gone ahead and done the legwork and found all the handbags (including shoulder bags and totes, crossbodies and more) and wallets you simply don’t want to miss.

This adorable crossbody bag is on sale for less than $100.

For a summer-worthy statement piece, grab the Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag in a powder blush shade for just $89—a savings of $129 from its original $228 selling price. With a 4.9-star rating from Michael Kors shoppers, this elegant and versatile crossbody will be right at home on your hip whether you’re running errands around town, hitting up a summer soirée or jetting to the airport for a much-deserved getaway. Constructed with 100% leather and the brand’s signature hardware in gold-tone metal, this chic Michael Kors purse features a zip fastening for easy storage and enough space to comfortably fit all your cards and IDs with ease.

You can get a Michael Kors purse bundle for just $199.

Looking to take advantage of that bag bundle deal? Right now, you can get the 5-star Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag and the matching Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for just $199, a savings of a whopping $527. The shoulder bag gets the seal of approval from hundreds of Michael Kors shoppers who say it's comfortable, flexible, gorgeous and roomy. The accompanying crossbody bag comes in two shades and is described as "lightweight" and a "great travel handbag."

Now that we’ve officially piqued your curiosity, keep scrolling to see all of our must-haves from the Michael Kors Summer Lovin' sale.

The best deals to shop from the Michael Kors Summer Lovin’ sale

This chic crossbody is 69% off during the Michael Kors Summer Lovin' sale.

This luxe shoulder bag is on sale for 50% off at Michael Kors.

This wallet is a steal in two sunny shades.

