Yankees release 28-man roster for ALDS, add Michael King in place of Erik Kratz

The Yankees released their 28-man roster for the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees will cary 14 pitchers, as compared to the 13 they had during the Wild Card Series in Cleveland. The Yankees have added right-hander Michael King while dropping catcher Erik Kratz.

Kratz has not had a plate appearance since Sept. 16, and had not had one since Sept. 4.

King, meanwhile, has struggled in his last two outings, combining for eight earned runs in just 4.2 innings (15.43 ERA).

However, considering the bullpen's struggles in Wednesday's Game 2, and the fact that there are no off days in the ALDS, the Yankees could use King's arm for any necessary innings that need to be burned.