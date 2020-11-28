Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to sign one-year deal with Knicks

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist drives the lane with Dallas

The Knicks are signing forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, SNY's Ian Begley confirms.

The deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning he will join the team in training camp with a shot to make the 15-man roster. Kidd-Gilchrist also has a close relationship with Knicks executive William Wesley.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 27, appeared in 25 games last season playing for both the Hornets and Mavericks. Charlotte waived the Kentucky product in February before he signed a contract with Dallas for the remainder of the season three days later.

He averaged a career-low 11.2 minutes per game last season, and played just 9.3 minutes per game in his 13 regular season games with the Mavericks before logging 9.2 minutes per game in six postseason games.

Kidd-Gilchrist was the second overall pick in 2012 (behind Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis) and played his high school basketball at St. Patrick in Elizabeth, N.J. He’s averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds during his eight-year NBA career.