Michael Kidd-Gilchrist reportedly agrees to contract with Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks organization likes a good reclamation project. The team also needs forwards/wings with some size and length.

Enter Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

As expected, he has agreed to terms with the Dallas Mavericks. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the story, but there have been a number of reporters confirming the news.

Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has agreed to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2020





Dallas had to create a roster spot for Kidd-Gilchrist, which was bad news for Ryan Broekhoff.

Source: The Mavs released SG Ryan Broekhoff to create a roster spot for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Broekhoff shot 40.3% from 3-point range in 59 games over two seasons with the Mavs. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 11, 2020





Kidd-Gilchrist is a quality defender and plays with energy, and that could fill a role in Dallas behind Dorian Finney-Smith. The difference is Finney-Smith is shooting 38.5 percent from three on more than four threes a game, while Kidd-Gilchrist is shooting 29.4 percent from three and is taking about a quarter as many.

Coach Rick Carlisle will find a role for Kidd-Gilchrist to eat minutes during the regular season, just don’t expect a big playoff role.