Michael Kidd-Gilchrist agrees to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Knicks

NEW YORK — The Knicks executives continue to take care of their people, and those people tend to be connected to either Kentucky or CAA.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is both and he agreed to sign with the Knicks on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to a source. The forward has a long association with Knicks top executive Worldwide Wes, who grew up with Kidd-Gilchrist’s mother and is referred to as ‘Uncle Wes’ by the 27-year-old.

“We’re so close he calls my mom ‘Mom,’ ” Kidd-Gilchrist’s mother, Cindy Richardson, said about Worldwide Wes leading up to the 2012 draft.

Kidd-Gilchrist was drafted second overall out of Kentucky but never lived up to his two-way potential. He totaled just 25 games last season with the Hornets and Mavericks, averaging 2.4 points on 33% shooting. He was waived by Hornets midseason, picked up by Dallas and played six playoff games in the Orlando bubble. New York’s roster is filled with guaranteed contracts and training camp starts in about a week. So if Kidd-Gilchrist takes a spot — which wouldn’t be surprising — the Knicks will have to either waive or trade another guaranteed contract.

They still have the most cap space remaining in the NBA, but the free agency prospects worthy of big money are gone. They can instead use the space to facilitate a trade for another team’s disgruntled star or an undesirable contract attached with assets. The Hornets, for instance, are trying to shed Nicolas Batum’s contract to finalize their signing of Gordon Hayward.

Kidd-Gilchrist represents the fifth player former Kentucky player on the Knicks, joining Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel and Immanuel Quickley. Nine of the 12 players acquired/signed/drafted by Leon Rose since he took over as team president are either CAA clients or former Kentucky players.

