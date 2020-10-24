How Michael Jordan's new NASCAR team is already making waves

Michael Jordan's new NASCAR Cup team was only given its new name this week, but the impact of 23XI Racing is already being felt. As JIM UTTER explains, it could be just the beginning of enormous possibilities for NASCAR

Last month, NBA legend Jordan announced he would become the majority owner in a Cup series team that would begin competition in 2021, with current Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace driving the #23 Toyota Camry.

Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin will be a minority partner, with the team name a combination of the numbers he and Jordan adorned during their respective careers. A longtime friend of Jordan's, Hamlin will continue to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing, following the example set by Dale Earnhardt Sr - who raced for Richard Childress Racing while operating Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Wallace, the only full-time African-American driver in the Cup series, has been a leading voice on racial injustice in the United States after the killing by Minneapolis police of unarmed African-American citizen George Floyd in May sparked widespread protests.

For Jordan, the move was all about timing.

"I had a conversation with Brad Daugherty (current NASCAR team co-owner) about car racing and things that he had interest in," Jordan said in a recent interview.

"I knew Larry Nance was in drag racing for some time. The appetite has been there but the opportunity has never been there.

"This is a great opportunity. I just feel like this is a good time to make this thing happen."

It comes at an important time in NASCAR's efforts to diversify its fan base, which executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer Jill Gregory says have been a "top priority".

This year, NASCAR took the decision to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties - a move that was not especially popular with some long-time fans.

Now, the addition of a competitive team to NASCAR's top series featuring a minority driver and minority principal owner adds concrete results to its diversity efforts.

"We've been focused on diversity and inclusion for quite some time," explained Gregory.

"Winning on the track leads to more successful engagement with the fans off the track so this new race team being competitive and leading laps and winning races is hugely important" Jill Gregory

"We have a lot of great programs around it. But the statement that the new race team brings is an attraction and a reason for a more diverse fanbase to watch.

"To diversify our fanbase has been a top priority. Having an influential team owner and sports figure like Michael Jordan [as] part of our sport is going to give us a lot more visibility to those diverse audiences."

Gregory said the team having the resources to compete with NASCAR's already well-established organisations will be equally important.

"We know through all of our driver research that winning on the track leads to more successful engagement with the fans off the track," she said.

"So, this new race team being competitive and leading laps and winning races is hugely important. I know that it's a stated goal with Michael Jordan and his team, they're here in NASCAR to win.

"It's not an exercise or hobby. They want to be competitive and they want to be competitive right out of the gate.

