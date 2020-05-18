Michael Jordan's epic trash talk to Larry Bird in 'The Last Dance' blew Twitter's mind

There are fierce competitors, and then there's Michael Jordan.

ESPN's "The Last Dance" has taken fans inside Jordan's maniacal drive for success during the Chicago Bulls' dynasty of the 1990s.

The 10-part documentary also showed fans that Jordan is a ruthless trash talker, even when it comes to an NBA icon.

Sunday's Episode 9 concluded with Jordan's Bulls narrowly defeating the Indiana Pacers -- coached by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird -- in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

We then saw Jordan and Bird meet in the hallway after the game, where Jordan dropped an absolutely ruthless line.

"You b****, f*** you. Y'all gave us a run for our money," Jordan told Bird, before telling Larry Legend to "work on that golf game of yours."

Keep in mind: This is Jordan cursing out Bird after Jordan's team won the game and the series.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was blown away at Jordan's level of coldness, especially toward an icon like Bird. (Warning: The tweets below contain NSFW language.)

As others pointed out, though, this was Jordan's (albeit twisted) way of showing Bird his respect:

The two future Hall of Famers did share a mutual appreciation for one another that began when Jordan dropped 63 points on Bird's Celtics in the 1986 playoffs. Jordan later pointed to Bird's success in Boston as a motivating factor for him to become even better.

Jordan also admitted that 1998 series with Bird's Pacers was his toughest test as a player, so there may have been some relief behind this savage trash talk, too.

Still doesn't make it any less savage.

