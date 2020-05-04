Everybody knows Michael Jordan has the most popular basketball shoes in the world.

Jordan's kicks are a status symbol, and are always among the best selling shoes.

But based value of shoe deals from May 2018 to May 2019 published by Forbes last year, we have an idea of just how popular Jordan's shoes are.

According to Forbes, Michael Jordan made an estimated $145M in endorsements from May 2018 to May 2019, $130M of which came from Air Jordan. That is nearly four times the next-closest shoe deal.



The Last Dance continues tonight at 9 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/klLyAymopC



— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 3, 2020

That's right. Jordan, who hasn't played in the NBA since 2003, is lapping his modern-day competition with a deal valued at $130 million per year.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who is the face of Under Armour, made $20 million during that calendar year.

LeBron James, who has a lifetime contract with Nike, isn't even close to Jordan. Yes, $32 million is nothing to sneeze at, but it's a fraction of Jordan's deal.

[RELATED: Steph's latest Curry 7 tribute to Dub Nation]

It's not surprising that Jordan's shoes still sell so well. After all, he is the GOAT. But the fact that the value of his shoe deal is so high is kind of stunning.

If LeBron can't even come close, no one ever will.

Michael Jordan's annual shoe deal worth $110M more than Steph Curry's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area