Michael Jordan's agent says he'd average 50-60 points today, and Scottie Pippen is jealous

David Falk, a veteran NBA agent best known for representing Michael Jordan during his playing days, joined 106.7 FM's The Junkies on NBC Sports Washington on Wednesday and the interview was truly something.

Falk was brought on to discuss ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary and his takeaways ranged from interesting to funny to fairly explosive as far as basketball takes go. Falk did not hold back when it came to Jordan's legacy and other subjects of the series like Scottie Pippen.

First, on Jordan, Falk went on and on about how he would not only dominate today's NBA if he were in his prime, he would basically be twice as good as he was.

"With virtually zero defense, no hand-checking, I think if Jordan played today; if he was in his prime in today's rules, I think he'd average between 50 and 60 a game. I think he'd shoot 75% from the floor. If you couldn't hand-check him, he would be completely unstoppable," Falk said.

"Now that I watch [the documentary], I realize that, unless you're legally blind, you can't possibly think that there's another player who ever played the game that's remotely in the league that he's in. Nobody."

No one, of course, has averaged 50 points or more since Wilt Chamberlain, the only player in NBA history to accomplish the feat. Based on Jordan's scoring average when he played for the Bulls, 31.5 points per game, he would have had to take about 13 more shots on average if his shooting percentages stayed the same to score 50. Meanwhile, no player has ever shot 75 percent or more in a season.

Falk continued.

"I hope personally, and I'm sure it won't, that the doc ends all talk about like is Jordan competitive with LeBron? He's in a different league. If you don't see that with your eyes, maybe the doctor's office can help because you should have an eye test," he said.

Now, Falk may have used some hyperbole here, of course. And talking up Jordan was literally his job for a long time. He was really good at it, too. So, a lot of this isn't too much of a surprise.

But wait until you hear what he said about Pippen. You might want to grab a glass of milk because it is quite spicy.

Falk has apparently seen the remaining episodes of "The Last Dance" and says some things he and others have known for a long time will come to light.

"Pippen has a certain level of jealousy towards Michael. He has said recently many times he thinks LeBron's a better player. Now, if you're Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan made your career, completely made your career; even if you think that, keep it to yourself," Falk said.

"Scottie's problem, as the documentary points out in so many different places after the episodes you've seen, is that he wasn't a great competitor. There were times for silly reasons. The migraine; you think that Michael Jordan [would do that] unless he had his leg amputated?"

Falk brought up Jordan's famous flu game to make a comparison: "Scottie didn't play part of that game because he had a headache."

We will have to watch the final six episodes of "The Last Dance" to see what Falk is talking about. One thing's for sure: Falk radio interviews are appointment listening.

