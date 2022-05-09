Michael Jordan’s Wife Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Extra-Long Straps for Formula One Miami Weekend

Michael Jordan was cool and casual as he attended the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome alongside his wife Yvette Prieto on Sunday. The NBA All-Star put his signature flair on a breezy outfit.

Jordan was spotted out under the sunny skies in a white button-down shirt. He paired the long-sleeve collard top with green linen pants. The basketball champion continued with a relaxed vibe by completing the spring ensemble with white sneakers and sleek black shades. The kicks had a thick outer sole and crisp white laces.

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto at Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on May 8, 2022. - Credit: Motorsport Images / SplashNews.c

Prieto exuded chic glamour in a white tank top that she paired with baggy high-waist trousers, round frames and a cream handbag. She rounded things out with Bottega Veneta’s Mesh High Heel Sandals.The breathable shoes feature a mesh toe and a nearly 4-inch sculpted heel. She wrapped the extra-long straps around her ankles.

When it comes to style, Jordan is known for staying true to his personal vibe and refraining from trends. From his boxy tailoring – which redefined the ’80s power suit – to his snazzy golf vests and loud-and-proud tracksuits, MJ’s style is controversial and without a doubt influential. He’s the certified GOAT of footwear as retro Air Jordans remain some of the most fashionable shoe styles on and off the court.

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto at Formula One Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on May 8, 2022. - Credit: Motorsport Images / SplashNews.c

The FIA Formula One World Championship (Formula One) is a motor racing championship for Formula One cars and the highest competition for open-wheel racing cars. Competing teams and their drivers aim to respectively win the titles of World Constructors’ Champion and World Drivers’ Champion. Currently, the reigning Drivers’ Champion and Constructors’ Champion is Verstappen and Mercedes. The current stretch of Formula One is being held in Miami, with numerous stars including Karlie Kloss, Mila Kunis, Michelle Obama and more in attendance.

