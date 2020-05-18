Michael Jordan Wears Different Shoe Sizes on His Left & Right Feet
Click here to read the full article.
Michael Jordan’s a giant in the world of basketball — and his feet are also bigger than most.
While playing in the NBA, the 6-foot-6 star typically wore mismatched sneakers. The hoops legend usually wore a size 13 shoe on his left foot, with a slightly larger size 13.5 shoe on the right.
More from Footwear News
Michael Jordan's Game-Worn and Signed Dream Team Sneakers Are Up for Auction
Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' Boosted Air Jordans on the Resale Market -- Here's How GOAT and StockX Fared
Jordan Brand Gifts Collaborators Unreleased Sneakers Featured on 'The Last Dance'
In addition to his many accolades on the court, Jordan is the world’s richest athlete — and for that, he mostly has his shoe empire to thank. According to Forbes, the baller has an estimated net worth of about $2.1 billion. He raked in $94 million in salary throughout his NBA career, adding an additional $17 billion in pre-tax earnings through endorsements from brands such as Wheaties, Gatorade, McDonald’s, Hanes and more.
Nike has always been the richest of Jordan’s endorsements. As a rookie in 1984, the Chicago Bulls great inked a five-year contract with the brand worth $500,000 annually, plus royalties. In 2019, Jordan received about $130 million through Jordan Brand, according to Forbes — a far greater figure than the sum earned by any current NBA star.
While Jordan has long been considered one of the great — if not the greatest — to ever hit the hardwood, his stature has only risen due to ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-part docuseries that aired in spring 2020 and has introduced the 6-time NBA champ to the younger generation. The series led to increased sales of Jordan sneakers on the resale market for re-commerce players such as GOAT and StockX. What’s more, a pair of the original Air Jordan 1 sneakers, worn by Jordan in 1985, fetched a whopping $560,000 on the auction block, making them the most expensive sneakers ever sold.
Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.