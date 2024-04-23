Michael Jordan voted NBA’s GOAT in anonymous NBA player poll

There’s a select few professional basketball players you could include in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate.

Most of that debate, however, centers on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and former UNC/Chicago Bulls standout Michael Jordan.

James is continuing to dominate the NBA at age 39, averaging just over 25 points per game, against much younger stars like Luka and Wemby. MJ played in an era just as talented, but less complex, highlighted by going a perfect 6-for-6 in NBA Finals tries.

If you’ve gone back and watched Jordan highlights, his legacy started on TV during the 1982 National Championship game, when he hit “the shot” to beat Georgetown.

This debate could go on forever, but there’s one news outlet that made up its mind – a decision which UNC fans will like.

According to an anonymous NBA Player Poll, via The Athletic, MJ was voted the GOAT.

Similar to LeBron, Jordan averaged 20 points per game in every professional season. This included a stretch of seven straight seasons (1987-1993) in which he averaged 30 points, plus two consecutive 20-point seasons with the Washington Wizards, to close out his playing career.

As amazing a player MJ was, his basketball ownership tenure never largely panned out. The Charlotte Hornets made the NBA Postseason three times under Jordan, but never won a playoff series.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire