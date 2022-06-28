Michael Jordan is a UNC legend, Mark Williams starred at Duke. For the Charlotte Hornets, they ‘gotta put the beef aside.’

They played in one of college basketball’s fiercest rivalries. But Charlotte Hornets president Michael Jordan and first-round draft pick Mark Williams agreed this week to put aside their differences.

Jordan, a University of North Carolina legend, welcomed the former Duke star aboard in a phone call on draft night, telling Williams with a laugh, “Even though you’re a Dukie I take pride in that we did draft you.”

“Yeah,” Williams responded. “I appreciate that. Gotta put the beef aside.”

Williams, who starred at Norfolk Academy before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida, was the Hornets’ first-round draft pick — 15th overall — Thursday. Williams left Duke after helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four as a sophomore.

The 7-foot-2 center last season averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was one of four Duke players drafted in the first round Thursday night and is the highest former high school basketball player from Hampton Roads drafted since Allen Iverson was taken No. 1 overall in 1996.

After the Hornets selected Williams, general manager Mitch Kupchak phoned Williams to congratulate him.

“The work starts real soon, and I know you’re up to it, so welcome aboard,” Kupchak said in the call, posted on Twitter by the Hornets.

“There’s somebody else here who wants to say hello, OK?” Kupchak added before handing the phone to Jordan.

“Congratulations, man. Welcome,” Jordan said. “I’m looking forward to it, man, I hope you’ll get in the gym and start working on your game and make a difference.”

Jordan finished his North Carolina career 6-1 against Duke before winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Williams scored nine, 16 and eight points against the Tar Heels during his final season at Duke. He finished 3-3 against North Carolina in his career and lost his final game in the series: an 81-77 in the Final Four that put the Tar Heels in the national title game.

