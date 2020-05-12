We all have that one person in our lives who won't let us live something down that happened years and years ago.

For Patrick Ewing, that guy is Michael Jordan.

Ewing joined Rachel Nichols on "The Jump" on Monday to discuss "The Last Dance" and revealed he's still hearing about how MJ always beat him when it mattered most.

Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing joins #TheJump to talk his battles with Michael Jordan, how he found out MJ was leaving to play baseball, his view of Jeff Van Gundy on Alonzo Mourning's leg (😂), and his response to harsh criticism from Charles Oakley. pic.twitter.com/MLXsaIlu9V — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 11, 2020

"He's been talking trash from the first day that I met him and he still continues to talk trash, telling me that I have never beat him when it counts," Ewing said on "The Jump."

I mean, if you dominate a peer time and time again, why not rub it in?

Jordan and Ewing met five times in the playoffs. And five times Jordan and the Bulls beat Ewing and the Knicks. In fact, the only time Ewing was able to make it past the Bulls in the playoffs was in 1994, with Jordan in the middle of his first retirement. Even then, Pippen and company pushed the Knicks to seven games.

"It still hasn't stopped," Ewing said. "If I call him right now, he'll still be talking trash to me."

No wonder Ewing hasn't been watching all of "The Last Dance."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Michael Jordan still talks trash to Patrick Ewing for beating him in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago