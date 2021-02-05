A signed Michael Jordan card from the 1992 All-Star game sells for $1.4 million

A rare signed Michael Jordan card shattered previous records when it was sold for nearly $1.5 million at an auction this week, according to TMZ.

The 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey card is one of just 23, and features part of Jordan’s jersey from the 1992 All-Star game. The card, per the report, was given a “Near Mint 7” rating by PSA, and the signature was given a “Near Mint 8” grade — meaning the card is just shy of being in perfect condition.

The card was sold by Heritage Auctions on Thursday for $1.44 million — about $500,000 more than the next-highest Jordan card had sold for.

Michael Jordan Rare Signed Basketball Card Sells For $1.4 Million, Shatters Record https://t.co/jASIkaFm1D via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/Uw8r6rSaBp — Steven Breech (@Steviebreech) February 5, 2021

Jordan dropped a team-high 18 points and five assists during the All-Star game in 1992, though the East fell to Magic Johnson and the West 153-113. Jordan averaged 30.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during the 1991-92 season, and led the Chicago Bulls to their second title.

Though the Jordan card went for an extremely high price, others have sold for more in recent years. A signed Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card sold for $1.812 million in September, and a LeBron James signed rookie card went for $1.8 million in July. A signed Tom Brady rookie card went for almost $600,000 last month, and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout had one of his cards sell for nearly $4 million, too.

