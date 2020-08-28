Michael Jordan serves as middle man between owners, players during NBA meeting

Jordan, an owner of the Charlotte Hornets, reached out to NBPA president Chris Paul to ‘get a better understanding of what the players hoped to achieve’

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has reportedly been a mediator for the league after players staged a strike in the name of social justice.

Jordan, an owner of the Charlotte Hornets, reached out to National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul to “get a better understanding of what the players hoped to achieve going forward and to offer assistance as they make their case to the NBA board of governors, according to a report from ESPN.

Jordan also spoke to Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets to clarify the social justice issues that left many stars advocating for the cancellation of the rest of the 2020 NBA season.

“Right now, listening is better than talking,” Jordan told the group, according to sources.

Many owners are in favor of finishing the season, which is taking place in the NBA bubble in Orlando. The league leadership says that “the games were still the best and most visible platform for social change.”

The NBA has taken a strong stance against police violence with one of the leading voices being LeBron James, who tweeted on Wednesday, “F**K THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT.”

The sideline of the court inside the Orlando, Florida bubble reads, “BLACK LIVES MATTER,” yet, as players remain isolated due to coronavirus quarantine and police shootings continue, many players are trying to amplify their racial justice protests.

And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE https://t.co/cJxOj1EZ3H — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2020

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said in an emotional press conference stated that, “It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.”

Jordan and the Jordan Brand (via Nike) have announced their first donations from their 10-year, $100 million pledge on July 29 in support of efforts to combat Black voter suppression.

Donations of $1 million went to the Formerly Incarcerated Convicted People and Families Movement and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and $500,000 to Black Voters Matter.

