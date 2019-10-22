Michael Jordan may not pick up a ball anymore, but the legend still has some sharp opinions about the game he was born to play.

In an interview with NBC’s “TODAY,” Craig Melvin asked Jordan about a list he made in 2013 of the four players who would be unbeatable in a pickup game. At the time, Jordan chose Scottie Pippen, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson and James Worthy. Melvin asked Jordan if after six years, he’d want to change that list at all. Jordan said he wouldn’t, because he’s “been in the trenches” and played with all those guys. Melvin then mentioned Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and Jordan let his opinion fly.

Michael Jordan claims Stephen Curry is not a Hall Of FAMER yet. pic.twitter.com/0Ul9iRbPVT — League Alerts (@LEAGUEALERTSOFF) October 22, 2019

Melvin: “So, Steph Curry shouldn't be offended when he watches this.” Jordan: “I hope not. He's still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet though. [Melvin laughs] He’s not.”

Jordan said it with a smile, so it doesn’t seem like he meant any disrespect to Curry. And technically speaking, Jordan is correct. Curry isn’t a Hall of Famer yet. He’s still an active player with many more games in front of him, and possibly more championships as well. His career isn’t over, so he literally isn’t a Hall of Famer yet.

Hopefully Jordan was speaking technically, because if Curry retired today he would be a no-doubt Hall of Famer. Over 10 years in the NBA, he’s shot 47.7% overall, 43.6% from beyond the arc, and 90.5% from the free-throw line. And that’s on top of averaging 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He’s a three-time NBA champion and a two-time MVP, and essentially the greatest shooter of all time.

Maybe once Curry retires he’ll have a shot at getting on Jordan’s imaginary pickup team.

Michael Jordan says Steph Curry isn't a Hall of Famer yet. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

