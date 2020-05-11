Michael Jordan’s response to Gary Payton became an instant meme

Jamie Hudson
NBC Sports Northwest

Episode 8 of ESPN's docuseries on Michael Jordan, "The Last Dance," focused on the 1996 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Seattle Supersonics.

Which, in the Pacific Northwest just makes fans think about how much they miss the I-5 rivalry.

Can we just bring the Soncis back already?

Okay, but back to episode 8. 

After Jordan heard what Gary Payton told the documentary's producers about his philosophy to "tire out" Jordan and how Payton wished he had guarded MJ sooner in the series and then maybe the Sonics wouldn't have fallen into a 3-0 hole, Jordan had a good laugh.

The Glove explained that his defense "took a toll" on Jordan. 

"A lot of people back down to Mike," Payton said. "I didn't. I made it a point, I said, just tire him out, tire the **** out of him. You've just got to tire him out and I kept hitting him, and banging him, and banging him, it took a toll on Mike, it took a toll."

And that's when the laughter from Jordan ensued. 

[RELATED]: Michael Jordan wasn't exactly fair to his old teammate Scottie Pippen 

Jordan and the Bulls went on to win the ‘96 Finals in six games with MJ averaging 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 41% shooting.

After watching Jordan's reaction to The Glove, there was no doubt that social media was going to take the "laughing Jordan" and turn it into a meme.

Yes, first there was the "crying Jordan" meme. 

And then, there were two different versions of "crying Jordan," which MJ acknowledged during his speech at Kobe Bryant's Celebration of Life in Feb.

 

And now there is this and people are loving it…

 

The truth:

It's hard to deny that Jordan my not just be the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, but he may just be the best to play the meme game too.

But really, there have been a plethora of memes from the eight episodes of The Last Dance.  

And to think, there are still two episodes to go.

But, I think we found a winner: 

Michael Jordans response to Gary Payton became an instant meme originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next