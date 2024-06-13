Michael Jordan releases statement on passing of Jerry West

The basketball world lost a legend on Wednesday as former player and basketball executive Jerry West passed away at the age of 86.

When news broke that West had passed, the basketball world poured in tributes to the former West Virginia and Los Angeles Lakers standout who had a major impact on the game. West is the logo of the NBA and certainly left a big impact on basketball over the years.

Among the tributes that came in were from former UNC, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards star Michael Jordan. He released this statement on the passing of West:

“I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry’s passing. He was truly a friend and mentor—like an older brother to me,” Jordan’s statement said. “I valued his friendship and knowledge. I always wished I could have played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate.

“I admired his basketball insights and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed! My condolences to his wife, Karen, and his sons. RIP, Logo.”

That’s one great player respecting another icon of the game. West had an impact not only on fans but other players as several players have spoken out on him including LeBron James, Shaq, and Kobe Bryant.

West is already a two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member and will be posthumously enshrined for the third time this Fall as an executive and contributor.

