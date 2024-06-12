Michael Jordan releases statement on NBA legend Jerry West's passing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Greatness knows greatness.

And the depth to Michael Jordan's statement honoring NBA legend Jerry West following news of West's passing on Wednesday speaks to the appreciation Jordan owned for his fellow Hall of Famer.

West, who rose from humble West Virginia beginnings to star for the Los Angeles Lakers as a player, coach and executive and made significant impact on other franchises and the entire league, was 86.

"I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry's passing. He was truly a friend and mentor---like an older brother to me," Jordan's statement said. "I valued his friendship and knowledge. I always wished I could have played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate.

"I admired his basketball insights and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed! My condolences to his wife, Karen, and his sons. RIP, Logo."

West's legendary basketball resume indeed involves the league logo being fashioned after his likeness. West participated in nine championship teams (one as a player, eight as an executive), earned 14 All-Star Game berths, 10 first-team All-NBA selections and two NBA Executive of the Year awards.

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn nicknamed him "Mr. Clutch" for his propensity to hit big shots. And his legendary competitiveness indeed seemed a match for that of Jordan's.

But Jordan acknowledging how he and West viewed the game similarly made for Jordan's even more intriguing "what if." Seeing Jordan and West as teammates would bring a smile to any NBA fan's face.

Jordan, obviously, isn't the only NBA heavyweight to acknowledge West's impact. LeBron James, in a post to his social media feed, called West a "mentor" and "friend" and expressed his hope to "continue to make (West) proud."

Pau Gasol, who played with the Memphis Grizzlies when West served as an executive there, offered a touching tribute as well on his social media feed.

Rest in peace, dear Jerry. Thank you for everything you have done and given to this game. pic.twitter.com/aScTL7WqL1 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 12, 2024

West will posthumously be enshrined as a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer for the third time this Fall, honoring his work as an executive with a contributor nod. He entered as a player in 1979 and as a member of the gold-medal-winning 1960 U.S. Olympic team in 2010.

