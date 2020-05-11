Michael Jordan recalls apology to Steve Kerr after fight in 'Last Dance'

Michael Jordan knew he had screwed up right away.

During a Chicago Bulls practice in 1995, Jordan got into a fight with guard Steve Kerr.

Earlier this week, Kerr shared his side of the reconciliation between the two players, but Sunday, we got Jordan's side.

"So I go down to the locker room and Michael says 'I know, I lost it for a second,' " then-Bulls coach Phil Jackson said during episode No. 8 of ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary.

"I'm in the shower and I'm saying 'Look, I just beat up the littlest guy on the f-----g court,' " Jordan said. "And I felt about this small. So when I get in the car, and I call back to the United Center, I said 'Please give me Steve Kerr's number.' I call Steve and I apologize and I said 'Look man, it had nothing to do with you. I feel bad.' "

That phone call fixed everything between Jordan and Kerr.

"We talked it out and it was probably, in a weird way, the best thing that I ever did, was stand up for myself with him because he tested everybody he played with, and I stood up to him," Kerr said on "The Last Dance."

Kerr punched Jordan, but his actions won over the best player in NBA history.

"He earned my respect because he wasn't willing to back down to be a pawn in this whole process," Jordan said.

As Kerr has said all week when recounting the infamous fight, the incident brought them closer together.

"From that point on, our relationship dramatically improved and our trust in each other, everything, it was like 'All right, we got that out of the way, we're going to war together,' " Kerr said.

They would go on to win three NBA titles together with the Bulls, and the trust that had been built led to Jordan feeding Kerr for the 1997 NBA Finals-winning shot.

