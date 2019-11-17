Did you know Michael Jordan is a huge NASCAR fan?

Sunday, Jordan attended the final race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season in Miami. In an interview with NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jordan professed his fandom for the motorsport.

"I'm a big race fan. Started off when I was a kid and I grew up watching [Dale Earnhardt], Richard Petty [and] Cale Yarborough was an original 11 that I remember," Jordan said. "Now I'm good friends with Denny Hamlin and we go way back. He's a season ticket holder at the Hornets, and I spend a lot of time playing golf with him and obviously I'm a big NASCAR fan, so I came out to support him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jordan added his friendship with Hamlin goes back seven years. Hamlin is a Jordan brand athlete and Jordan owns the Charlotte Hornets, so the two have some ties.

"He's just gotten better, and my interest in the sport has been there for a long period of time," Jordan said. "I love watching; I set my clock every Sunday to watch NASCAR and I pay attention."

Although he's a big fan of the sport, Jordan said he hasn't thought about becoming a NASCAR owner.

"I love being a fan," he said. "I still understand the sport, but in terms of ownership, I think I'm just gonna sit back and watch it and support from afar."

Watch the full interview:

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Michael Jordan professes his love for NASCAR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago