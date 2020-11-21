How Michael Jordan played a role in Gordon Hayward choosing Hornets

How MJ played a role in Hayward choosing Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Where did the Hornets come from?

That's what many were wondering when news broke that Gordon Hayward had agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with Charlotte in free agency despite the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks appearing to be his top two suitors.

So, why did the former Boston Celtics forward choose the Hornets in free agency after declining his $34.2 million player option?

A phone call from NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan may have helped sway him, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Michael Jordan called Gordon Hayward late last night in an effort to close the deal for Charlotte, Hayward tells ESPN today. Hayward obviously remembers how MJ and Hornets signed him to an offer sheet in restricted free agency in 2014. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 21, 2020

Indiana reportedly was Hayward's preferred destination over New York, which was offering less money than the Pacers. But it sounds like the Hornets blew both teams out of the water, and it's hard to blame Hayward for showing interest in Charlotte after the GOAT called him offering $120 million in fully guaranteed money.

Hayward to the Hornets is a tough blow for the Celtics, who could have worked out a sign-and-trade with Indiana but instead get nothing in return for the 30-year-old veteran.

The C's reportedly had an offer from the Pacers in a potential sign-and-trade involving Hayward, but it appears the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

The Athletic's Scott Agness shared some insight into those negotiations that doesn't exactly reflect well on Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

G was willing to take a hometown discount. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 21, 2020

From what I’ve gathered, it never got anywhere. Ainge wanted far too much considering G could leave on his own. And did. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 21, 2020

It's unclear when Jordan and the Hornets first reached out to Hayward, but if the C's and Pacers were able to work out a sign-and-trade before MJ made his final pitch Friday night, perhaps things would have gone down differently.

Instead, the Celtics will be tasked with filling Hayward's void using the mid-level exception to sign a player on the dwindling free agent market.