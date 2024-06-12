Michael Jordan opens up on the passing of peer, mentor Jerry West

Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame wing and executive Jerry West has passed away. In response, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan voiced his thoughts about the passing of his peer and mentor in a statement shared on social media by Jump Foundation senior vice president Estee Portnoy.

“I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry’s passing,” said Jordan of a man who shares a truly iconic level of recognition in the sport of basketball as the face of the sport. “He was truly a friend and a mentor. Like an older brother to me. I valued his friendship and knowledge.”

“I always wished I could’ve played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate,” he added.

Should the Chicago Bulls be looking to trade up in the 2024 NBA draft? https://t.co/DM4xYG071t pic.twitter.com/5hegGseqr6 — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) June 12, 2024

“I admired his basketball insights, and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game,” wrote Jordan.

“He will be forever missed. My condolences to his wife Karen and his sons. Rest in peace, Logo.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire