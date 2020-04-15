Michael Jordan once got big-timed at Dwyane Wade's post-NBA Draft party

Cover charges at bars and night clubs are absolute bogus. On this, we can all agree.

Apparently, it's now safe to lump Michael Jordan in with the rest of us on that point.

Joe Vardon has a brilliantly fun read up on The Athletic that presents tales from a litany of prominent figures across the sports world recalling the first time they ever met Jordan. Those stories range from a hilarious 'welcome to the NBA' moment for Chauncey Billups, to Jordan promising Dominique Wilkins and the Hawks a rough (61-point) night, and more.

But Dwyane Wade's anecdote - remembered from the night of his draft party after being selected by the Miami Heat No. 5 overall in 2003 - might just be the best one in the story. In it, Wade remembers his cousin coming up to him and alerting him to the fact that Jordan was at his after-party. For Wade, a Chicago native, that must have been an earth-shattering thing to hear.

But it wasn't just that: Jordan was also stuck outside. The bouncer wouldn't let him - along with an entourage of "like 50 people" - in.

"We run out the door, run up front where they won't let him in. ‘Why y'all won't let Jordan in?'" Wade told Vardon. "Somebody was like, ‘He wouldn't pay.' I'm like, ‘What?' So I run outside and Michael Jordan is out there on a motorcycle, surrounded by like 30 dudes. I run up to him. I'm in awe, of course, a young kid. And he said, ‘I just wanted to come by and show you some love.' I think he said something about them trippin' at the front, or something like that. But he's like, ‘I just wanted to come by and show you some love. Congratulations on getting drafted.'"

Wade didn't specify how much the cover charge Jordan objected to was, but we appreciate that he's a man of principle.

Adding to that pont, Wade told Vardon that when he asked Jordan if he wanted to be allowed in after the dust settled, Jordan politely declined. Then, he rode off, on his motorcycle, (presumably) with dozens of other motorcylists in tow, into the night. Quite the image, even if it's mostly conjured from my imagination.

Story continues

But the biggest takeaway from this story: The rich, famous and iconic - at the end of the day, they really are just like us.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple/iPhone | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Art 19

Every other night through April 15, NBC Sports Chicago is airing the entirety of the Bulls' 1996 NBA championship run. Find the full schedule here.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Michael Jordan once got big-timed at Dwyane Wade's post-NBA Draft party originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago