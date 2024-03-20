The Michael Jordan of March Madness? My 12-year-old goes for NCAA basketball bracket four-peat

Tom Brady never won three Super Bowls in a row.

LeBron James? Zero three-peats.

Know how many times Tiger and Jack won three straight Masters?

Nada. Never.

So, is my daughter the Michael Jordan of March Madness? In this house, absolutely.

Welcome back to the yearly spring rite of passage in which my (checks calendar ... squints and checks again) 12-year-old Maleah kicks my rear-end in filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket despite still, to my knowledge, having never watched a college basketball game.

Twelve-year-old Maleah (left) is seeking a fourth straight bracket pool win and a trip to have her nails done, both at the expense of Ryan.

In the three years since she began her reign of terror, I've watched as she's gone from watching "Peppa Pig" to reading the "The Hunger Games." From Barbie Doll to know-it-all.

Welcome to the tweens.

Over the years, her dominance has cost me a sushi dinner, a new pairs of shoes and an Apple Pencil. This year she's demanding a trip to the nail salon.

But what's really at stake here? A full presidential term of basketball butt-kickings. Leap-year-to-leap-year losing longevity. An entire summer Olympic cycle of hardwood humiliation.

And yet, as the Good Book says, "Wisdom stays with those who are modest and humble." And someone is feeling herself these days.

"You want to know my secret?" she asks, eyebrow arched, confident grin adorned.

You bet I do, baby girl.

In case a miracle happens and I break the string, I've decided to hit back where it hurts. You know those old pictures and home movies you have of your kids? The ones you always threatened to show future girlfriends and boyfriends, husbands and wives?

Twelve-year-old Maleah (left) is going for four straight March Madness wins over Ryan, a sports writer of nearly 16 years.

Well, I'm doing it, with my stipulation being a victory would allow me to send the most embarrassing clip on her mother's cell phone to her group-chat of friends. Don't worry, Ron, she doesn't have Snapchat or TikTok just yet!

She instantly recoils, rushing to hide a horrified, how-dare-you expression before regaining her swagger.

"Deal!"

Following is the scratching of a pen, the narrowing of eyes and the bulging of forehead veins. Oh, and she gets started too.

Here are our picks, beginning with double-digit seed upsets in the first round.

March Madness first round upsets: Look out Palmetto State!

Maleah — East: (13) Yale d. (4) Auburn; (10) Drake d. (7) Washington St. West: (13) Charleston d. (4) Alabama; (11) New Mexico d. (6) Clemson; (10) Nevada d. (7) Dayton. South: (11) NC State d. (6) Texas Tech. Midwest: (11) Oregon d. (6) South Carolina

Ryan — East: (12) UAB d. (5) San Diego St.; (10) Drake d. (7) Washington St. West: (12) Grand Canyon d. (5) Saint Mary's; (13) Charleston d. (4) Alabama; (11) New Mexcio d. (6) Clemson; (10) Nevada d. (7) Dayton. South: (13) Vermont d. (4) Duke; (10) Boise/Colorado winner d. (7) Florida. Midwest: (11) Oregon d. (6) South Carolina

If you've followed along in this journey at all, you know that this kid has the uncanny ability to live in my head, predict some of the same upsets I do (usually the good ones) and box me out long before the second weekend ever arrives.

Both Ryan and Maleah believe Clemson is on upset alert in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

And here we are again. Note that we both picked Drake, Charleston, New Mexico, Nevada and Oregon and yet, she didn't go overboard.

Me? I went full-on Goldie Hawn, including a West Region of death I can't begin to explain or defend.

By the way, her big secret?

"How I pick my teams is I basically look up what all their mascots are, who has the prettiest colors, and I usually pick the ones that their mascots are kitties."

Could Bruce Pearl and Auburn really be headed home in the first round? Maleah thinks so!

And yet, by her measure, the Auburn Tigers and the Clemson Tigers both go home in Round 1.

This is the psychological warfare she's capable of.

Must get it from her mother.

I'm kidding, Kelsea!

Second round upsets: Charleston checks in, Kansas bows out

Maleah — East: (9) Northwestern d. (1) UConn; (13) Yale d. (5) San Diego St. West: (13) Charleston d. (5) Saint Mary's. South: (5) Wisconsin d. (4) Duke. Midwest: (5) Gonzaga d. (4) Kansas.

Ryan — East: (10) Drake d. (2) Iowa St. West: (13) Charleston d. (12) Grand Canyon. South: None. Midwest: (5) Gonzaga d. (4) Kansas; (11) Oregon d. (3) Creighton.

So, she likes cats after all. At least those that wear purple and reside near Chicago.

Fireworks early as Maleah eliminates top overall seed and defending champion UConn. A bunch of folks in DeLand wish she'd have pulled the trigger just a bit earlier.

Maleah at age 9 in 2021, after correctly picking (14) Abilene Christian to upset (3) Texas.

That gives me hope. But at the same time, if that hits, this thing is a wrap. And it comes from the same kid that correctly picked Abilene Christian to beat Texas in 2021 in her first-ever bracket attempt.

A Northwestern-Yale Sweet 16 game would sure be something but if last year is any indication, nothing is impossible.

As for why she's so big on the Bulldogs, the pride of the Ivy League?

"Because I love dogs. And cats."

Both Maleah and Ryan like the College of Charleston to make a Sweet 16 run this year.

Apparently you can have it both ways. At least when you're 12 and adorable.

We also both like the College of Charleston to storm into the Sweet 16. No idea if she's under the false assumption that the Cougars are from our West Virginia hometown of Charleston, but I'm not about to set the record straight. After all, she's better on an iPhone than I am and Google is free!

Unfortunately, nails aren't.

Sweet 16 winners include Texas, Wisconsin and ... Yale?!

Maleah's Elite 8 — East: (13) Yale; (3) Illinois. West: (1) North Carolina; (3) Baylor. South: (1) Houston; (3) Kentucky. Midwest: (1) Purdue; (7) Texas.

Ryan's Elite 8 — East: (1) UConn; (3) Illinois. West: (1) North Carolina; (2) Arizona. South: (5) Wisconsin; (3) Kentucky. Midwest: (1) Purdue; (2) Tennessee

I sure hope Peter Salovey sees this. And remembers it, come college admission time.

Maleah rides Yale all the way into the Elite 8 and I'm left feeling chalkier than a Rolaids wrapper. Might as well use it to trace my body on the sidewalk.

Hey, Yale President Peter Salovey, do I ever have the perfect prospective student for you!

I mean, it's not enough that she wins, but her bracket is just flat cooler than mine.

To recap, she has the Northwestern Wildcats defeating the UConn Huskies in the Round of 32.

"Because they're cats."

But then the Wildcats lose to Yale, dogs of a different breed.

"Yeah," she grins without further explanation. Alright then.

As for the Yale love?

"Yale is really good but so is Northwestern ... I wanted to pick a team that probably no one would think would win, maybe," she continues. "So, I thought maybe if I picked (Yale), maybe they would have a better chance."

Maleah likes seventh-seeded Texas to make a run to the Elite Eight.

Finally, as for her Texas pick:

"I have a friend that's from Texas."

She also has a classroom full of them from Florida, but that didn't help the Gators.

If you can find a pattern in this, anywhere, please send help.

Elite Eight winners: It's unanimous, Purdue and Kentucky survive

Maleah's Final Four — East: (3) Illinois. West: (3) Baylor. South: (3) Kentucky. Midwest: (1) Purdue

Ryan's Final Four — East: (1) UConn. West: (2) Arizona. South: (3) Kentucky. Midwest: (1) Purdue

A trio of three seeds in Maleah's Final Four. Easy to guess her lucky number, huh?

"12."

Makes perfect sense.

Somehow, we arrive at the same conclusions on the entire right side of the bracket, with Kentucky and Purdue emerging. No room for me to make a late rally there after my early chaos and late status-quo go bust.

And all she really needs is Illinois, which, oh by the way, is fresh off a Big Ten championship, to play well. Meanwhile, I'm relying on an Arizona team that's lost to a double-digit seed in three of its last four March Madness appearances.

How does this happen?

HOW?

Championship game combatants: Baylor vs Kentucky; Arizona vs Purdue

Ryan's March Madness bracket, won by Purdue.

Maleah's championship game — (3) Baylor vs. (3) Kentucky

Ryan's championship game — (2) Arizona vs. (1) Purdue

That's right Ryan, double up on the Wildcats and then pair them with a program that became just the second top seed to lose to a 16 last year. Solid.

Which manicure is chea... I mean better? Gel or acryilic?

Who cuts down the nets? Kitties, doggies and ... Bears? Oh my.

Maleah's March Madness bracket, won by Baylor.

All that cat talk. All that numerical symmetry.

And in the end, Maleah tabs the Baylor Bears to cut down the nets because of — get this — phonetics.

"Baylor is really good and is a three (seed), Kentucky also is a three but I picked the 'B'," she explains. "Baylor. Because I really like the letter 'B'. It just sounds good."

The letter 'B'. As in basketball, brackets, beatdowns and Biden.

And at this rate both Joe and this streak just may last four more years.

