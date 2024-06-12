Michael Jordan, Shaq, Lebron James remember Jerry West

The sports world and the city of Los Angeles are mourning the loss of NBA legend Jerry West.

Michael Jordan issued a statement and said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of West’s death.

“He was truly a friend and mentor- like an older brother to me. I valued his friendship and knowledge,” the statement read. “I always wished I could’ve played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate. I admired his basketball insights, and he and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed. My condolences to his wife Karen and his sons. Rest in peace, Logo.”

Lebron James said he will miss the conversations he had with West.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy!” James wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

He posted another note calling West his “mentor” and “friend.” He then said he hopes to make West proud and that he’s “already missed.”

Shaquille O’Neal penned a lengthy note to West in a post to Instagram.

“There are certain people that you come across, and from the moment you meet them, you know that your life is changed. That is what happened the moment that I met you. And, looking back on it, it all seems so obvious now. You were deliberate and purposeful. You were kind and thoughtful. And your insights into what was going to happen to a Lakers franchise that you loved were spot on,” he wrote.

“When we first met in Atlanta at the hotel at 3:30 a.m. to discuss the possibility of me becoming a member of the Lakers, the first thing you said after I signed the contract was were about to do great things,” he continued. “You talked about a young 17-year-old that you had just traded for, and that together, Kobe and I would win several championships. I have learned in my life that in order to accomplish great things, everyone has to believe that it can happen. I learned that from listening to you that day. You were so confident that we were about to be a dynasty. It made it easier for me to believe.”

Former Lakers players also honored West.

“Rest in peace, dear Jerry,” wrote Pau Gasol on X. “Thank you for everything you have done and given to this game.”

Nick Van Exel shared a story about how “Mister Clutch” gave him his opportunity.

“Drafted me in the 2nd round and gave me a shot as a young player that wasn’t the better pg at the time,” he wrote on X. “Always kept it a 100 with me and I always knew where you were coming from. Prayers to the family!! Tough loss.”

Patrick Beverley, who played with the Clippers from 2017 to 2021 and Lakers from 2022 to 2023, wrote “Prayers up Jerry West” and “Truly a legend.”

The Lakers posted a photo of West with his jersey hung up in the background alongside the caption, “Honoring the legendary Jerry West.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers issued a statement to X sending their condolences to West’s loved ones.

“The Dodgers mourn the passing of NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Jerry West, an indelible figure on the Los Angeles sports landscape for more than 60 years. We send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends,” the organization wrote in a statement.

News of West’s death came from an official statement from the Clippers.

“Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side,” the organization posted to social media.

West played for the Lakers for 14 years, leading the team to the NBA Finals nine times and winning the title in 1972. He was an All-Star every year he was with the team and a 12-time All-NBA selection.

He also served as inspiration for the NBA’s logo.

Following his career on the court, West found success as an NBA executive. He’s credited with being the architect of the “Showtime Era” Lakers in the ’80s and formed the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal tandem.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.