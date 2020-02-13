Michael Jordan, LeBron James basketball card sells for $900,000 at auction

What some people do with their money...

Someone with a whole lot of cash just spent a ton of it on a basketball card featuring "authentic patches from jerseys worn by LeBron James and Michael Jordan" in NBA games. It was sold by Goldin Auctions for a whopping $900,000 at auction.

A few things to note about this card...

First and foremost, it features a piece of a Washington Wizards game-worn jersey, not a Chicago Bulls jersey even though the card has the Chicago Bulls logo on it. WTF.

Secondly, the card says it's one of one, which is as rare as rare gets.

It's also a new record for a basketball card, topping the previous record of $501,900 spent on "a 1969-1970 Topps #25 Lew Alcindor PSA GEM MT 10" in 2016, also at auction. Add another record-breaking milestone to MJ's basketball career.

"We are proud to report that this sale nearly doubled that price and joins the famed 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card and classic T206 Honus Wagner card as the only trading cards to ever reach this level," Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, said.

