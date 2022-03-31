Michael Jordan hooks former teammate Scott Williams up with North Carolina gear ahead of Final Four

Michael Jordan and Scott Williams were teammates on the Chicago Bulls from 1990-93 and won three NBA titles together. Both are also former North Carolina men's basketball players.

Jordan played for the Tar Heels from 1981-84. Williams played at UNC from 1986-90.

When UNC earned a spot in the 2022 Final Four, Williams decided to make the trip to New Orleans to see his alma mater in action.

But first, he reached out to Jordan.

Williams tweeted Monday, "When you text your big brother Michael Jordan your entire crew’s sizes cause you need Carolina gear in sizes up to XXXXLT for the Final Four & he hits you back with “I’m On It” you know you are blessed!"

When you text your big brother Michael Jordan your entire crew’s sizes cause you need Carolina gear in sizes up to XXXXLT for the Final Four & he hits you back with “I’m On It” you know you are blessed! 💙🤍#GDTBATH #CarolinaFamily 💪🏽#TYMJ#FinalFour pic.twitter.com/jQRWwdrtfz — Scott Williams (@scottwill42) March 28, 2022

By Tuesday, Williams had an abundance of North Carolina basketball Nike Jumpman gear from Jordan.

Williams tweeted a video of several shirts and shoes, and he said, "Michael Jordan For The Win…"

He then tweeted a photo of the boxes he received, and Williams said, "My main man Mike!"

Story continues

In another tweet Wednesday, Williams held up an Armando Bacot jersey and thanked "Chapel Hill Sportswear for the UNC swag" while also again thanking Jordan.

Michael Jordan at halftime of a 2017 North Carolina basketball game.

Williams played in the NBA from 1990-2005.

North Carolina is scheduled to play rival Duke at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Final Four.

No. 8 seed North Carolina comes into the game 28-9 overall. On Sunday, UNC beat Saint Peter's 69-49 in the Elite Eight.

No. 2-seeded Duke enters the matchup 32-6 overall. Duke defeated Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday in the Elite Eight.

The Rivarly: Coach K, Duke get one more swing at North Carolina in Final Four game for the ages | Opinion

More UNC: Tar Heels unexpected surprise in men's Final Four that has something for everyone

'That means nothing':: Coach K blocks out Duke-North Carolina rivalry hoopla as Final Four showdown nears

The winner advances to face either Kansas or Villanova in the NCAA Tournament national championship game on Monday.

In their earlier meetings this season, Duke beat North Carolina 87-67 on Feb. 5 in Chapel Hill, and North Carolina beat Duke 94-81 on March 5 in Durham.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Michael Jordan sent Scott Williams UNC gear ahead of Final Four