Michael Jordan congratulates Mark Williams despite being a ‘Dukie’

The Charlotte Hornets drafted their big man of the future during Thursday night’s NBA draft, selecting Duke center Mark Williams with the No. 15 pick.

Williams had been linked to the Hornets for months in numerous mock drafts with Charlotte in need of front court help.

What made the selection of Williams interesting is that the Duke Blue Devil would be drafted by Michael Jordan, a former North Carolina Tar Heel.

When the two first spoke over the phone after Williams was drafted, the Hornets owner made sure to bring up their college rivalry.

“And even though you’re a Dukie, I take pride in that we did draft you,” Jordan said to Williams.

Check out the full clip below.

