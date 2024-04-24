Watch: Michael Jordan celebrates wild NASCAR Talladega win in adorable viral video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the very first time, Michael Jordan was present at the track to celebrate a victory by one of his drivers as a NASCAR Cup team owner.

Tyler Reddick took 23XI Racing's Jordan Brand No. 45 across the finish line at Talladega Speedway on Sunday to steal the race after Michael McDowell crashed at the last moment trying block another driver from passing him.

One might call it a buzzer beater — a concept Jordan is all too familiar with.

Jordan scooped up Reddick's four-year-old son, Beau, to savor the win in a clip that has since gone viral.

"He did a great job," Jordan told Beau. "You gonna celebrate?"

"Yeah!" Beau replied.

Jordan has been a co-owner of team 23XI alongside Denny Hamlin for four years.

