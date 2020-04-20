Bulls fans may want to pretend that Michael Jordan never played for the Washington Wizards for two seasons from 2001-2003, but Jordan was still up to familiar tricks at the end of his career.

Jared Jeffries, who played with Jordan on the Wizards as a rookie in the 2002-03 season, talked about some classic Jordan stories on an episode of the Wizards Talk Podcast ahead of "The Last Dance" premiere.

One of them involved Jordan calling his 40-point games.

"He would break down getting 40 points," Jeffries said on the podcast. "It would be like 10 free throws, a couple layups in transition, curl screen; little things where he knew how to break the game down to get 40 points. It's like 'dang man, it's that easy for you to go out and get 40.' He could just feel a 40-point game coming on. When for everybody else, it was a career-high, but for him it was like 'tonight I'm gonna have 40 or I'm gonna have 50.' And it would be done."

RELATED: Michael Jordan 'axed' a Tracy McGrady-Scottie Pippen swap before 1997 draft

Jordan had eight 40-point games with the Wizards in two seasons, five in his first season and three in Year 2 in the nation's capital. He had back-to-back 40-point games twice in his first season with the Wizards, including dropping 51 and then 45 in consecutive games on Dec. 29 and New Year's Eve in 2001.

Jordan's final 40-point game came on Feb. 21, 2003, four days after his 40th birthday. So, yes, even Wizards Jordan was doing legendary stuff.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Michael Jordan would call his 40-point games, even at age 40 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago