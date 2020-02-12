Michael Johnson on Tyreek Hill’s Olympic hopes: He knows what his sport is

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said last month that he wants to try to make the United States Olympic team as a sprinter and those comments have received responses from a pair of Olympic stars.

Eight-time gold medalist Usain Bolt said “there’s no chance” that Hill could run consistently enough at high enough speeds to make the U.S. team. Four-time gold medalist Michael Johnson shares Bolt’s take.

He said “no” when asked if Hill could make the team and said the wideout “knows what his sport is.” Johnson, who is training prospects for their 40-yard dashes at the Scouting Combine, then went on to explain why he feels that way.

“Honestly the sport is much more complex than people think,” Johnson said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “These guys are all fast and they’re struggling to pick up the concept of a simple start position. Simple to me. Not simple for them. Just like if I went in and tried to be a running back. It looks simple, just take the ball and avoid the defense. It looks simple. It’s not simple. None of these sports are simple. At a world-class level, nothing is simple. To be a world-class athlete in any sport, you have to have a tremendous amount of experience and you probably have to have been doing that since you were kid.”

It remains to be seen if Bolt or Johnson will dissuade Hill from spending some portion of the offseason bidding for a chance to go to Tokyo this summer.