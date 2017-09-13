Michael Johnson out, John Ross questionable for Thursday night

The Bengals ruled out a couple of players for Thursday night’s game against the Texans.

Defensive end Michael Johnson suffered a concussion in Cincinnati’s 20-0 loss to the Ravens last Sunday and remains in the concussion protocol so he will not being playing against Houston. Jordan Willis and Chris Smith will join Carlos Dunlap at defensive end for Thursday’s game.

The Bengals also ruled out right guard Trey Hopkins, who hurt his knee in the second quarter of the opener. T.J. Johnson replaced him last weekend and the Bengals will need a better showing than they put forth while allowing five sacks of Andy Dalton.

Wide receiver John Ross is questionable for the second game in a row due to the knee injury he suffered in the preseason. He did not play in the opener, so he is still waiting to make his regular season debut. Safety Shaun Williams and tight end C.J. Uzomah are questionable after sitting out against Baltimore.