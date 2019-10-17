Michael Irvin wants Cowboys to sign Antonio Brown

The Cowboys have plummeted from 3-0 to 3-3, and their top option at receiver, Amari Cooper, may not be able to play on Sunday night. Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a suggestion.

Sign AB.

“Amari, he’ll get back,” Irvin said Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Unless you want to go pick up Antonio Brown until [Cooper] gets back. What do you guys think about that? I’m not gonna lie. Desperation makes you think about a lot of things. We ain’t got no time to being sitting here ride the high horse, like we’re too good for this and we’re took good for that.”

Irvin was laughing throughout his comments, which could mean he’s not serious. Then again, he’s almost always laughing throughout whatever comments he makes.

“We need some H, E, L, P right now,” Irvin said. “Some real help. And here we find help. I don’t care what kind of media relations coming with it or a public relations nightmare come with it. Some wins can cure some of those things. . . . Maybe we should just go pick him up for a week or two.”

Some believe the Cowboys are one of the teams that would sign Brown if/when the league’s investigation of Brown concludes. But it hasn’t concluded; indeed, there’s still no indication the Brown has even been interviewed yet. Which means that, as a practical matter, he’s serving an unpaid suspension while he waits to find out whether he’ll be serving an unpaid suspension.