Michael Irvin taken off Super Bowl coverage after misconduct allegation

Hall of fame wide receiver Michael Irvin has been pulled from NFL Network’s coverage of Sunday’s Super Bowl after an allegation of misconduct at a hotel.

The claims involve an encounter with a woman at the hotel. Neither the woman, Irvin nor NFL Network gave details of the alleged misconduct but the former Dallas Cowboys star said he was “perplexed” by the situation.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the Dallas Morning News. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out ... I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then, I left … That’s all I know.

“I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth. We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know … I am totally perplexed.”

Irvin has been an analyst with the NFL Network since 2009, and makes occasional appearances on ESPN.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said Alex Riethmiller, the NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement.

The 56-year-old spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls with the team. He was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.