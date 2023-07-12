Michael Irvin still remains under suspension with NFL Network

More than five months after his NFL Network suspension commenced, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin's suspension continues.

Via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Irvin’s status remains unchanged .

The league-owned network abruptly suspended Irvin in February after an employee at the hotel where he was staying during Super Bowl week claimed he engaged in inappropriate conduct. Irvin strongly denies the allegations. He has filed multiple lawsuits against Marriott due to the situation, but he has never accused the NFL of any wrongdoing.

Surveillance video shows no physical misconduct. The employee claims that Irvin made improper comments to her.

The longer the suspension lingers, the more conspicuous his lack of allegations against the league becomes. If he believes lies were told about him by the Marriott employee, at some level he believes the NFL acted unfairly on untrue information.

Still, at some point, the league needs to do something other than squat on a suspension. Reinstate him, or cut him loose so he can find another job. This vague, undefined period of limbo seems wrong.

Either they think Irvin did something that merits his firing, or they don't. Regardless, the situation needs to come to an end. And, if it doesn't, Irvin eventually needs to force the issue.