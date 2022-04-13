Michael Irvin shares advice for Deebo Samuel about contract, 49ers future

Irvin shares advice for Deebo about contract, 49ers future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel is in for a massive payday pretty soon.

The 49ers' do-it-all wide receiver likely will become one of the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterbacks this summer after an MVP-caliber season in 2021.

Until the pen eventually hits paper, trade rumors will continue to swirl after Samuel's cryptic social media activity in recent weeks signals his possible frustrations with the current state of negotiations.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto on Tuesday, where he revealed a conversation he had with Samuel at Super Bowl LVI regarding his contract negotiations and future with the team.

“We had a good talk,” Irvin said. “I love this dude. I was singing, ‘Deeeebooo’ in his ear. Great moment. I love this dude, man, I love the way he plays. I even said to him, ‘Hey man, get all you can. But I think it would be best for you stay with San Francisco, to stay with Kyle Shanahan.’”

Irvin believes that Samuel is integral to what the 49ers look to accomplish not only next season, but for years to come.

“If I have the chance to leave the kind of mark that Deebo can leave, that Deebo will leave in this league and on a franchise, an organization like the San Francisco 49ers, I have to consider that,” Irvin added. “I say that on Deebo’s side. I say this on San Francisco’s side: if you let me walk into any damn locker room in this league, you give me 15 minutes in that locker room, I can tell you which player that team cannot do without, the player that has to be on that team. When I watch San Francisco, Deebo is that guy.

“He sets the tone for that team. You can talk about his skill set, you can talk about how well he runs, how high he jumps. When you find the dude that sets the tone for your team, you do not let him go. That’s what Deebo does for the San Francisco 49ers. I guarantee you, they’d be a different football team without him. Listen to me – I guar-an-tee you they would not be the same football team without him.”

Samuel's potential displeasure remains rather vague and he has yet to speak on what his cryptic social media activity means -- if anything at all.

In today's game, it's not uncommon for star players to signal their frustrations with their current team on social media. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did so earlier this offseason.

It is still very likely that Samuel -- who is under contract with the 49ers -- will eventually sign a lucrative extension and continue playing for the team for years to come.

Until then, Irvin and 49ers fans alike are hoping the two sides come to an agreement soon.

