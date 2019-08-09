Michael Irvin says Cowboys need Ezekiel Elliott to win the Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin thinks the Cowboys will only go so far without Ezekiel Elliott. Irvin told TMZ the Cowboys might win games and make money without Elliott, but they can’t win the Super Bowl without Elliott.

Irvin explained the situation in the most Michael Irvin way possible.

“I know for a fact before Jerry Jones leaves time and go to eternity, he wants to drink the sweet nectar of a championship again. And, that nectar he will not partake in without Ezekiel Elliott!”

Later, Irvin added:

“You may win games. You may sell tickets. And, you may make some money. But that nectar, you will not drink without Ezekiel Elliott!!"

Elliott is currently holding out until he gets a long-term contract from the Cowboys. There have been mixed messages from Jerry Jones regarding whether Elliott will get a new deal.

In July, Jones suggested the team didn’t need Elliott, saying, “you don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl.” A few days later, Jones seemed to imply he would figure out a way to sign Elliott, saying, “when have I ever not done [a deal?]”

Jones will have to sort through a number of possibilities over the next few weeks. It’s not just Elliott who needs an extension, it’s Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. Both Cooper and Prescott as set to be free agents after this season. Elliott is under contract longer, though the holdout adds some urgency to his situation.

All three deals are pressing, but Elliott is the only one threatening to sit out. Getting him back on the field could be the difference between the Cowboys going home early or celebrating another Super Bowl win, if you believe Irvin.

