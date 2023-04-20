Michael Irvin remains suspended, won't be part of NFL Network's draft coverage

NFL Network’s 75 hours of draft coverage starting April 27 will include a notable omission: the sight of Michael Irvin.

Irvin, the longtime TV analyst, remains suspended, according to Alex Riethmiller, the NFL's vice president of communications.

Irvin was suspended the week of this year’s Super Bowl after he was accused of improper behavior by a woman employee inside a Marriott hotel lobby. He denied the accusations and sued the hotel chain for $100 million.

NFL Network issued a release detailing plans for its coverage of the 2023 draft and Irvin’s game was notably absent.

Irvin, who joined the NFL Network in 2009, did not return a voicemail or text message left on a number listed in his name. His attorney, Levi McCathern, was out of the office and unavailable, according to an automated email.

Irvin and his attorney have gone public in their fight to clear his name after an employee at a Phoenix hotel said Irvin sexually harassed her in the hotel lobby a week before the Super Bowl was played in Phoenix.

Irvin subsequently was removed from assignments covering the Super Bowl by the NFL Network and ESPN.

On Feb. 4, the day before the encounter, the National Football League asked the hotel to make them aware of any incidents involving guests that were staying in their block of rooms.

On the night in question, Marriott says that Irvin flagged down the accuser and "appeared to be visibly intoxicated" and began his aggressive behavior toward the employee, shaking her hand, stating she was attractive, and asking her if she watched football.

Irvin responded by filing a $100 million lawsuit, claiming defamation and tortious interference in a business relationship, and as the case has wound through district court and now federal court, the hotel chain is fighting back with its own version of the encounter on Feb. 5 at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown.

Irvin, a Hall of Fame receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, has been a fixture of the NFL Network and involved in ESPN’s coverage of the NFL for more than a decade.

Contributing: Scooby Axon, Mike Freeman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Irvin, still suspended, won't work NFL draft at NFL Network