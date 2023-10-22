Michael Irvin: Lions 'are right there' as team to beat in NFC
NFL Network's Michael Irvin shares why the Detroit Lions are nearly the team to beat in NFC behind the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL Network's Michael Irvin shares why the Detroit Lions are nearly the team to beat in NFC behind the San Francisco 49ers.
The Lions are tied for the best record in the NFC after the Eagles and 49ers fell in Week 6.
Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum to give his unique perspective on the NFL by going through every NFL division and giving a team Mike is buying stock in and one he's selling from each. Fitz and Mike go in-depth on the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and more before finishing things off with "Tannenbaum's Top Tier:" the four teams Mike thinks have the legs to win the Super Bowl this season. Later, Fitz is joined as always by another former GM, Michael Lombardi, to discuss the topics Michael thinks are flying under the radar this week: the Los Angeles Chargers and their inability to win close games, the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff's career revival and the red zone troubles which have been a problem for offenses league-wide this season.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
Deebo Samuel left on just the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury.
The Lions got a big offensive play from a new source on Sunday.
Follow all the NFL Week 6 action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to give report cards for all 32 teams as we reach the quarter mark of the NFL season. Jason and Bill go division-by-division and analyze how each team is performing compared to expectations so far, and run into big disagreements over the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins Fitz to give a front office perspective on the biggest stories around the NFL. The duo discuss Frank Reich's comments on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and whether or not Reich threw Tepper under the bus, which teams are true Super Bowl contenders and how a GM should know when it's time to become sellers.
Taylor Swift might be popular, but she's not as popular as the Dallas Cowboys.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, a streak that could end this season.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
The NFL has had quite enough of teams fighting with each other before games.