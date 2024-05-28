Michael Irvin has kind words for Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice after meeting duo

At some point during the 2024 NFL season, the Chiefs could line up in a formation that includes receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice at wide receiver with Travis Kelce playing tight end.

All three of those pass catchers were in Dallas on Sunday, along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as they watched Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference final series between the Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although Mahomes is a huge Mavericks fan, he was repping Kansas City while sitting courtside at the American Airlines Center.

Check out Mahomes’ cap in this X video from the Mavericks, who cheekily took note of who Kelce is dating.

At one point, Mahomes congratulated P.J. Washington after a three-pointer.

Mahomes, who was joined at the game by his wife, Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, was spotted walking in the bowels of the arena with Brown and Kelce.

Rice was at the game, too, and he met Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. Those two posed for a photo with Kelce.

Irvin had good things to say about Kelce and Rice.

“Last night at the Mavs game I ran into one of my Favorite dudes to PLAY IN THE @NFL @tkelce⁩. He told me to draft him when I coached the Pro Bowl,” Irvin wrote. “I did and we won of course! Speaking of young I was also so blessed to meet that young beast Rasheed Rice.”

An autocorrect issue could explain the mistake with Rice’s first name.