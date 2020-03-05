Michael Irvin II, son of Hall of Famer, transferring from Miami

Michael Irvin II, the son of Miami and NFL legend Michael Irvin, has decided to leave the University of Miami. (Photo by Richard C. Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Irvin II is planning to leave the University of Miami.

Irvin II, the son of Hurricanes and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, announced Thursday that he has put his name in the transfer portal. In a statement posted to Twitter, Irvin II called the decision “uneasy,” but said he believes it “will be what’s best.”

Irvin arrived at Miami as a three-star recruit in the school’s 2016 class. He played in five games as a true freshman before moving into a more prominent role in 2017 as a sophomore. That season, Irvin played in 12 games, including three starts at tight end, and caught nine passes for 78 yards.

Irvin then missed the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury before returning to the lineup in 2019 to play in 13 games with three starts. In all, Irvin caught 11 passes for 111 yards in his Miami career.

Irvin, a fifth-year senior, will likely be immediately eligible wherever he lands for the 2020 season.

With Irvin moving on, Miami still has plenty of talent at tight end. Brevin Jordan, who has 67 combined receptions in two seasons, is set to return for his junior year. The Hurricanes also return Will Mallory (16 catches for 293 yards in 2019) and freshmen Larry Hodges and Dominic Mammarelli on scholarship at the position.

The Hurricanes went 6-7 in 2019, the first season with Manny Diaz as head coach. Diaz brought in quarterback D’Eriq King, a graduate transfer from Houston, in an effort to boost the team’s struggling offense in 2020.

