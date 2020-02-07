Michael Irvin fuels speculation about Cowboys signing Tom Brady

Is it time to consider the Dallas Cowboys a serious suitor for Tom Brady in free agency?

While the Cowboys seem content to roll with quarterback Dak Prescott going forward, there's an interesting alternative route they could take.

Rather than paying up for Prescott, who reportedly wants more than $30 million per year, they could franchise tag the 26-year-old before trading him and replacing him with the 42-year-old Brady.

Seems like a wild idea, right? Well, apparently it's a realistic scenario.

Appearing Friday on WEEI's "Dale & Keefe," NFL Network's Michael Irvin revealed he and "significant people" at the Super Bowl discussed the possibility of such a move.

"I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction," Irvin said. "It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let's talk a little bit more about this.' I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can't tell you who, about that same scenario going down."

.@DaleEArnold asked @MichaelIrvin88 about the idea of the Cowboys franchising and trading Dak Prescott and signing Tom Brady.



Irvin said he and some "significant people" discussed this very premise at the Super Bowl. "I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and I put it down..." pic.twitter.com/l9uc4LFllm



— Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 7, 2020

Irvin added, "I just don't know if there's a real possibility of that happening," so this is all purely speculative. Still, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys can't be ruled out of the Brady sweepstakes until we know for sure where the six-time Super Bowl champion is heading. Or until they agree to an extension with Prescott.

Brady will officially become a free agent on March 18

