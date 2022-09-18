Michael Irvin: Will Cooper Rush ease the pain of Dak's departure?
NFL Network's Michael Irvin breaks down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.
The only certainty regarding Andre Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I'm told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more ...
Lauren Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the action around the NFL during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Justin Herbert fought through what appeared to be a brutal rib injury near the end of their loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
It wasn’t a wild week in terms of upsets, but we have a better idea of who’s good and who’s not.
Notre Dame is outcoached and outclassed in a loss to Marshall, ending any playoff chances
Lions vs. Commanders: Last-minute personnel notes on D'Andre Swift and the Detroit offensive line
USC is being rewarded for chasing Lincoln Riley. Nebraska fans are envious of the Trojans' rapid makeover, pushing them to overlook Urban Meyer's flaws.
A couple of former quarterbacks are not happy with the Patriots' handling of Mac Jones.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler has plenty of room for improvement.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will have an unprecedented weekly schedule in his 23rd NFL season, per a report.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 2 of the season inclduding the Chargers at Kansas City, Miami at Baltimore and Minnesota at Philadelphia
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye - and a smile on his face. ''I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,'' Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
We'll keep you updated on all the important moments of college football Week 3 on Saturday.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 3? It's our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to take plenty of personal time this year. Brady took Wednesday off from practice this week and will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network. This news comes after an offseason in which Brady retired and then un-retired, and left the team [more]
There is a clear top and bottom group in the SEC this season.
A final prediction for Bengals vs. Cowboys in Week 2.
It’s unclear whether the Browns will let rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey play on Saturday. It is clear that he has done something to get himself in trouble with the coaching staff. The players seem to realize there’s an issue, too. “I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence [more]