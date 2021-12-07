Michael Holley: 'The whole (Bills) team is in denial' after loss to Patriots

Holley: 'The whole (Bills) team is in denial' after loss to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots took a huge step forward toward winning the AFC East by beating the rival Buffalo Bills in their own backyard on Monday night.

Despite passing the ball only three times, the Patriots defeated the Bills 14-10 on a very windy night at Highmark Stadium. New England ran the ball 46 times for 222 yards and a touchdown. The Bills couldn't stop the run even though they knew the Patriots were going to hand the ball off to a running back on pretty much every play.

The Bills, as you might expect, were pretty upset after the game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott downplayed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's impact on the outcome. Two veterans on Buffalo's defense, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, took issue with a reporter's question about the team's horrendous run defense.

Michael Holley had a strong take on the state of the Bills during NBC Sports Boston's "Postgame Plus" show Monday night.

"The whole team is in denial," Holley said. "Sean McDermott clearly -- I knew it. That's why I said wait during postgame because he's going to say something snarky. He's going to be petty. Once again he is. He doesn't want to give credit to (Bill) Belichick. He knows they failed to adjust to the gameplan. They failed to adjust quickly.

"He's in denial. His players are in denial, going at the media over a very fair question about their porous run defense. The Patriots, really, did a wonderful job tonight. They won the game and they were able to take away -- the 11-month reign of the Buffalo Bills is over atop the AFC East. It's over. They're done. It didn't even last a calendar year."

The Patriots, as a result of this victory, have a 1.5-game lead over the Bills for first place in the AFC East. They also sit atop the conference as the No. 1 seed with a 9-4 record.

These teams will play one more time in Week 16 at Gillette Stadium. In the meantime, the Patriots will ease into a Week 14 bye, while the Bills get ready to play Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a short week.