Michael Holley calls idea for Ravens to ‘graduate’ Lamar Jackson for Justin Fields dumb

Holley: Idea of Ravens 'graduating' Lamar for Fields is dumb originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With just a few days left before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, the takes regarding teams' quarterback situations are getting a bit out of hand.

The most recent notable case involves the Ravens, as NFL Network's Bucky Brooks pitched an idea of Baltimore taking a "collegiate approach" to the quarterback position and drafting Ohio State's Justin Fields Thursday night. This would involve the Ravens basically playing Lamar Jackson through his rookie deal but trading him or letting him walk elsewhere to bring in Fields.

NBC Sports' Michael Holley and Michael Smith caught wind of this take and broke it down Tuesday night, and Holley didn't like Brooks' idea one bit.

"That was dumb. I want [Smith] to take his Bucky Brooks rookie card and tear it up," Holley said. "Why do you want an MVP quarterback to graduate? You get an MVP and then you leave? He's a great quarterback. Why [move on]?"

Finding a franchise quarterback is hard in the NFL, and it's usually the only way to ensure consistent success deep into the playoffs. So when a team finds one in Jackson and watches him become a unanimous MVP in Year 2, the idea of getting rid of him is somewhat laughable.

Smith didn't agree with the take either but believes there's something behind what Brooks had to say.

"There's no way I let Lamar Jackson go, but if for some reason you can't sign him, or you don't want to sign him to the money that he wants and lose the ability to build a capable team around him, having a quarterback waiting in the wings," Smith said. "Look, it's good to be in the business of developing and flipping quarterbacks. So I just thought that was interesting."

Because of the significance a quarterback has on his team's success, they usually get paid a relatively absurd amount of money. At times, a contract like that can be a burden on a team's cap sheet and limit their flexibility to improve the roster each year.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they have a great track record of drafting and developing talent in-house, so they're in a good position to keep their young, superstar quarterback and build a contender around him.