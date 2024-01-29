Michael Herrera secures victory at APGA Farmers
In the final round of the 2024 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Michael Herrera carded a 74 to claim a one-stroke victory over the field.
In the final round of the 2024 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational, Michael Herrera carded a 74 to claim a one-stroke victory over the field.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
The AFC championship turf war started early Sunday.
X-rays reportedly didn't show any damage to Julius Randle's shoulder.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Numerous teams are working the margins to improve, but the price for the market’s major attractions is evolving.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of last year's WNBA 3-point contest.
The Tigers were a game opponent against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. But Angel Reese's foul trouble changed the tide of the marquee matchup.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
I also ask questions about some of the featured acts in this year’s conference championship Sunday, from how will this year’s likely MVP navigate an onslaught of pass rushers to (on-brand, for me) questions about the run game in both matchups.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Nick Sirianni is staying as Eagles coach but with some changes.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover all the latest news around the NFL head coach, coordinator and general manager hiring cycle. The duo start with Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh and whether or not it's time for concern that they haven't been hired yet. Dan Morgan has been hired as Carolina Panthers GM, which actually makes sense given his familiarity with David Tepper. The hire makes Jori wonder if Pete Carroll could be a good fit in Carolina. The Atlanta Falcons head coach search is rolling on, as they still seem to have a wide range of candidates. Fitz doesn't know if Belichick is a good fit in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach and promoted GM Ran Carthon to Executive Vice President, showing their complete faith in Carthon to lead the organization, while the Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as GM, which both hosts see as a little lackluster. Fitz and Jori finish the show off by going through the latest coordinator news, as the Green Bay Packers fired DC Joe Barry and the Chicago Bears hired OC Shane Waldron. The Bears conversation leads to talk about how the top of the 2024 NFL Draft could shake out and which teams are going to take quarterbacks.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?