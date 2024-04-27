Michael Hall Jr.: ‘Greatest feeling ever’ being drafted by hometown Browns

The Cleveland Browns made their excellent pass rush even better on Friday night when they took defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Hall is a local product who went to Ohio State and said after getting picked that going to the Browns is the “greatest feeling ever in the world.”

The fans will love having a local product that loves the city of Cleveland on the roster from now on. Hall has a chance to flourish with the Browns, learning from veterans Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson. On top of that, Myles Garrett and company will draw most of the attention, and Hall will get many one-on-one chances to shine and show his talent.

Getting Zak Zinter following up on the Michael Hall pick was a great way to start the draft for the Browns. It is always good when someone loves coming to Cleveland and is local like Hall.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire