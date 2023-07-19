Michael Grove delivers one of his best starts as Dodgers rout Orioles

Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove pitches during the second inning against the Orioles on Tuesday in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

As far as textbook wins go, the Dodgers’ performance Tuesday was pretty close.

The team scored five early runs in the second inning, got five innings out of starting pitcher Michael Grove and beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 to win for the fourth time in five games coming out of the All-Star break.

“Going into the break, we were playing good baseball,” said manager Dave Roberts, whose club is 16-6 since June 20. “You just hope you can keep that momentum coming out of the break. We certainly have.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the team surged ahead early, ambushing Orioles starter Tyler Wells by batting around in the second inning.

J.D. Martinez drew a leadoff walk. David Peralta followed with a single. Then Jason Heyward hammered a 2-and-0 fastball, launching his ninth homer of the season to straightaway center for a 3-0 lead.

“We talked about us lefties trying to hit a line drive back through the middle,” Heyward said. “Got ahead in the count and put a good enough swing on it to do some damage.”

Read more: ‘He’s trying to win the MVP.’ Mookie Betts leading Dodgers with renewed joy, consistency

Four of the next five Dodgers also reached safely, including RBI singles from Freddie Freeman and Will Smith.

Advertisement

Gifted a 5-0 lead, Grove delivered one of the better starts of his young career.

The right-hander gave up one run in the second after a leadoff walk and Aaron Hicks’ double, but blanked the Orioles the rest of the way for his first start of at least five innings and fewer than four runs since April 15.

“It’s great to get the results, but it’s the process for me,” said Grove, who lowered his ERA to 6.40 by mixing in more cutters to left-handed hitters. “Seeing the results proves that it’s working. So try to keep doing that.”

Grove’s outing finished with a whimper, the rookie giving up a leadoff double and a walk in the sixth inning before being replaced by Yency Almonte.

Dodgers' Jason Heyward, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Miguel Rojas (11) during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Almonte, however, escaped the jam with the help of a sliding catch by Chris Taylor in left.

Advertisement

From there, the Dodgers (55-39) added four insurance runs in the seventh and another in the eighth. They’ve clinched a series win over the upstart Orioles (57-37), who entered the week winners of eight straight.

“We believe we can beat anybody when we’re playing the way we’re capable of,” Roberts said.

“We’ve done a good job of executing, keeping it simple and playing good baseball,” Heyward added.

Read more: Plaschke: Arte Moreno and the Angels would never trade Ohtani to the Dodgers? Why not?

Heyward didn’t get another at-bat, replaced by the right-handed-hitting Jake Marisnick after the Orioles summoned left-handed long reliever Cole Irvin in the third inning.

Advertisement

“I signed up to play winning baseball and have a chance to do it late into October,” Heyward said when asked if he was OK with such an early platoon switch. “Whatever role that means is something I’m going to be ready for. It’s just nice trying to win every game, every single day no matter what comes our way.”

Marisnick didn’t make it to the end of the game either. In the fourth inning, he was removed with left hamstring tightness. Roberts said it’s “pretty certain” that Marisnick, who was signed last week to give the Dodgers more outfield depth, will need to go on the injured list.

Sign up for more Dodgers news with Dodgers Dugout. Delivered at the start of each series.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.